Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.64

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.64 and traded as high as C$5.66. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.62, with a volume of 107,797 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on RSI. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$582.72 million and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$210.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.90 million. Analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.33%.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

