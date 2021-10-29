KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.66.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $324.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $326.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.