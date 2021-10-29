HBT Financial, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HBT opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $485.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,712 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

