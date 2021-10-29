Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 4,850.0% in October

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 4,850.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of PYTCF stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. Playtech has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

Get Playtech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYTCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Playtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.