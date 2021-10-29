Comparing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) & Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Rapid7 has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rapid7 and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 1 14 0 2.93 Black Knight 0 2 6 0 2.75

Rapid7 currently has a consensus target price of $127.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.18%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $96.38, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Black Knight’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Rapid7.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rapid7 and Black Knight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $411.49 million 17.42 -$98.85 million ($1.35) -95.19 Black Knight $1.24 billion 8.98 $264.10 million $1.90 37.36

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid7. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -25.64% -177.30% -7.54% Black Knight 19.67% 12.05% 5.15%

Summary

Black Knight beats Rapid7 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis, and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

