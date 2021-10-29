Analyzing Energizer (NYSE:ENR) & Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energizer and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.74 billion 0.91 -$93.30 million $2.31 15.87 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energizer.

Profitability

This table compares Energizer and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 0.87% 73.22% 4.71% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energizer and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Energizer presently has a consensus price target of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.43%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.67%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

