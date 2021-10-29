Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of DORM opened at $102.67 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 409,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

