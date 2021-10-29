goeasy Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GSY. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$204.14.

GSY stock opened at C$196.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$195.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$167.10. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$66.84 and a 12 month high of C$218.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.40.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

