AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get AlloVir alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ALVR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $23.89 on Monday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.77.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $270,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Agustin Melian sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,427 shares of company stock worth $1,524,372. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 14.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlloVir (ALVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.