Mizuho Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $86.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

AEP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

