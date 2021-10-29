Citigroup Cuts American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $20.50

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $21.50 to $20.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.