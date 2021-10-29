Berenberg Bank Lowers Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDL. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of PDL opened at GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £141.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.