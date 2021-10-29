Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 7,170 ($93.68) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

