Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

STWD stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $13,749,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 73.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 436,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

