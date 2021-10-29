Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HCHDF stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

