Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “
JAPAY stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.44.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
