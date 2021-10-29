Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

JAPAY stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Japan Tobacco has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

