Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Komatsu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Komatsu stock opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

