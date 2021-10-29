Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €22.00 ($25.88) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €19.50 ($22.94). The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. Rexel has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

