LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised LondonMetric Property from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Panmure Gordon lowered LondonMetric Property from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised LondonMetric Property from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

