Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Issued By Truist Securiti

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of FBHS opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $79.19 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

