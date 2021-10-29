SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.58% from the stock’s previous close.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 257.70 ($3.37) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 173.86 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

