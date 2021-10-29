Financial Analysis: Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) versus IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -285.74% -12.68% -9.85% IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99%

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $191.43 million 7.12 -$542.59 million ($1.85) -3.72 IM Cannabis $11.86 million 16.08 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -5.16

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aurora Cannabis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aurora Cannabis and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 6 6 0 0 1.50 IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $7.15, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 208.10%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Aurora Cannabis on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.