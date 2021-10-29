Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TPZEF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

