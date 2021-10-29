Financial Analysis: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) vs. The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UMB Financial and The Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

UMB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.84%. The Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.36%. Given UMB Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than The Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares UMB Financial and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 29.15% 13.90% 1.23% The Bancorp 32.24% 17.38% 1.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of The Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and The Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.37 billion 3.52 $286.50 million $6.12 16.29 The Bancorp $295.40 million 6.15 $80.08 million $1.38 23.09

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. UMB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bancorp beats UMB Financial on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

