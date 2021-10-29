Renishaw (LON:RSW) Given New GBX 5,800 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,695 ($61.34) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday.

LON:RSW opened at GBX 5,060 ($66.11) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a one year high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,093.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,405.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.79.

In other Renishaw news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

