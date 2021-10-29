Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Zurn Water Solutions Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

ZWS opened at $36.80 on Thursday. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

