MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MSCI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $713.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.14.

MSCI stock opened at $655.33 on Thursday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $627.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.50. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.