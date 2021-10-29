Wedbush Comments on SLM Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLM in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLM. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SLM stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. SLM has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10.

SLM announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SLM during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.