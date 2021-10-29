Brokerages Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Green Brick Partners posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

Several research firms have commented on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

GRBK stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

