The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 2,500” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($24.37) to GBX 2,089 ($27.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,153.18 ($28.13).

Shares of RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,706.60 ($22.30) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 866 ($11.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,519.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,418.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

