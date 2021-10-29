Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Short Interest Update

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 14,600.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,471,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RXMD opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Progressive Care has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

