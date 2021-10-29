iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 8,176.2% in October

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, an increase of 8,176.2% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter.

