$0.28 EPS Expected for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Shore Bancshares’ earnings. Shore Bancshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Shore Bancshares.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHBI stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.