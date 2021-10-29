tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Up 2.5%

tinyBuild, Inc (LON:TBLD) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209.80 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 206.50 ($2.70). Approximately 269,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 272,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.63).

TBLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on tinyBuild from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £418.18 million and a P/E ratio of 147.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.07.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

