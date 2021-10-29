Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Down 1.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.26. 514,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 349,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUIS. Scotiabank set a C$2.90 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of C$405.60 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

