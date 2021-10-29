Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Down 1.6%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.26. 514,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 349,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUIS. Scotiabank set a C$2.90 price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a market cap of C$405.60 million and a PE ratio of -45.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

