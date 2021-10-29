Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

ALIM opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

