Raymond James Upgrades InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Strong-Buy

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFRX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get InflaRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.44.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $9,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.