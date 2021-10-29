Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Wickes Group (LON:WIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.27% from the company’s previous close.

WIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

Shares of Wickes Group stock opened at GBX 210.20 ($2.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. Wickes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.60 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 288.40 ($3.77). The company has a market capitalization of £545.76 million and a PE ratio of 10.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 237.05.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

