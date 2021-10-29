Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $417.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.68. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $433.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of -149.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Atlassian by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Atlassian by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

