Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

