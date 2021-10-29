Allegheny Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,152 call options on the company. This is an increase of 987% compared to the average volume of 290 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,988,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,770 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,000,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,705,000 after buying an additional 1,013,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,116,000 after buying an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

