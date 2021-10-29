Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of The Bank of New York Mellon Call Options (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 45,505 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,370% compared to the average daily volume of 3,096 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

NYSE BK opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,793,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 414,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,879,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

