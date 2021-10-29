S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STBA. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

STBA opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

