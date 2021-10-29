William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

HSTM stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $834.60 million, a PE ratio of 101.73, a P/E/G ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 3.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 598,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

