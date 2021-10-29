iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SLQD)’s stock price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.36 and last traded at $51.38. Approximately 289,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 319,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.