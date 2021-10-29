Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

NYSE BYD opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 85.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth $70,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

