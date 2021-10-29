Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $25.99 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $25.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $25.57. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $24.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $26.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $116.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $138.66 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.77.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,922.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2,593.17. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,522.24 and a twelve month high of $2,982.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

