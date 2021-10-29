Critical Comparison: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) versus Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tiptree and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.28%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Tiptree.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 5.91% 13.35% 1.70% Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.29% 2.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiptree and Trean Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million 0.64 -$29.16 million N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.49 $90.77 million $0.74 13.31

Trean Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tiptree.

Volatility and Risk

Tiptree has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Tiptree on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

