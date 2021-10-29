Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

KETL has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 378 ($4.94).

KETL opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £586.45 million and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Strix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($5.10).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland purchased 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £24,997.70 ($32,659.66). Also, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

