Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.31) to GBX 1,381 ($18.04) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,538.50 ($20.10) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,460.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,583.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 62.40%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55), for a total transaction of £120,174.60 ($157,008.88).

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

